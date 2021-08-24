Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Aug. 24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 24

Trend:

Some 78,949 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Aug. 24, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 59,111 citizens, and the second one to 19,838 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 6,249,673 citizens have been vaccinated, 3,772,533 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 2,477,140 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.