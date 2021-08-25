Clinic in Azerbaijan launching online queue system for COVID-19 vaccination
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.25
Trend:
Azerbaijan’s 'New Clinic' will launch online queue system for vaccination against COVID-19 from August 26, Trend reports referring to the Union for the Management of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB).
According to TABIB, from the reporting date citizens willing to be vaccinated at the 'New Clinic' will be able to take the vaccination queue by registering online.
The process of vaccination against COVID-19 at the medical facility began on July 16, 2021.
