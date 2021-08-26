Aircraft with Turkish servicemen from Afghanistan arrives in Ankara

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

By Orkhan Nabiyev - Trend:

An aircraft carrying 345 Turkish servicemen from Afghanistan, has arrived at Ankara's Esenboga airport, Trend reports.

Earlier it was reported that Turkish soldiers would be withdrawn from Afghanistan within 36 hours.

On Aug.26, Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said that the withdrawal process will be completed in a short time.