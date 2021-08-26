Aircraft with Turkish servicemen from Afghanistan arrives in Ankara
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26
By Orkhan Nabiyev - Trend:
An aircraft carrying 345 Turkish servicemen from Afghanistan, has arrived at Ankara's Esenboga airport, Trend reports.
Earlier it was reported that Turkish soldiers would be withdrawn from Afghanistan within 36 hours.
On Aug.26, Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said that the withdrawal process will be completed in a short time.
Latest
Azerbaijani president, first lady attend ceremony of presenting apartments, cars to families of martyrs (PHOTO)
Former sec-gen of OIC: Many scientific, educational, humanitarian and cultural projects successfully implemented under leadership of Azerbaijan's First VP Mehriban Aliyeva
Heydar Aliyev Foundation's VP shares Instagram video about Azerbaijan's First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva