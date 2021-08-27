Azerbaijani swimmer grabs gold at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27

Trend:

Azerbaijani swimmer Raman Salei captured gold medal at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Trend reports on Aug.27.

Salei finished first in men’s 100 meter backstroke S12 within 1:06.

This was the second gold medal of Azerbaijani team at the Paralympics. Judoka Shahana Hajiyeva won the first gold medal.

Previously, Azerbaijani athlete Parvin Mammadov won bronze within the Powerlifting Games after lifting a 156 kg barbell.

Besides, Azerbaijani judoka Vugar Shirinli won the third gold medal for the national team.

The 16th Summer Paralympics Games started in Tokyo on August 24. Azerbaijan is represented by 35 Paralympians (23 men and 12 women), who compete in six sports disciplines. This is the seventh Paralympics for Azerbaijan.