Azerbaijan confirms 4,203 more COVID-19 cases, 1,724 recoveries (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 4,203 new COVID-19 cases, 1,724 patients have recovered, and 35 patients have died, Trend reports on Aug.27 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 409,745 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 354,864 of them have recovered, and 5,469 people have died. Currently, 46,412 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 16,135 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,395,646 tests have been conducted so far.