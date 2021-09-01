Azerbaijani Interior Ministry talks measures dealing with citizens visiting facilities without COVID passport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 1

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The individuals who are prohibited from visiting the relevant facilities without a COVID passport will be kicked out of the facility in Azerbaijan, Nurlan Aliyev, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry, said, Trend reports on Sept. 1.

“The measures will be taken against the administrator of this facility in accordance with the law,” Aliyev added. “No measures will be taken against citizens.”

Individuals older than 18 can use services in catering facilities, hotels, big shopping centers only with a COVID passport upon the resolution of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers from September 1.