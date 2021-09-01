Azerbaijan discloses data on de-mined area of liberated districts for August 2021
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.1
Trend:
The Mine Action Agency of Azerbaijan released information on the operations carried out in August 2021 in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war], Trend reports referring to the agency.
According to the agency, in the reporting month, the agency employees 455 anti-personnel and 70 anti-tank mines, as well as 503 unexploded munitions were detected and neutralized in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadly, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts.
Totally, an area of 634 hectares was cleared from mines and unexploded munitions.
