Azerbaijan confirms 3,845 more COVID-19 cases, 3,876 recoveries (UPDATE)
Details added (first version posted on 18:23)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 1
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 3,845 new COVID-19 cases, 3,876 patients have recovered and 41 patients have died, Trend reports on Sept. 1 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers
Up until now, 428,736 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 370,002 of them have recovered, and 5,677 people have died. Currently, 53,057people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 19,102 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,481,039 tests have been conducted so far.
