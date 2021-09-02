Azerbaijan confirms 3,759 more COVID-19 cases, 3,473 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 3,759 new COVID-19 cases, 3,473 patients have recovered and 45 patients have died, Trend reports on Sept. 2 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 432,495 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 373,475 of them have recovered, and 5,722 people have died. Currently, 53,298 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 17,678 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,498,717 tests have been conducted so far.