Azerbaijani, Turkish pilots make first flights within TURAZ Sahini - 2021 exercises (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 3
Trend:
The TURAZ Sahini - 2021 joint tactical and flight exercises continue, Trend reports on Sept. 3 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
The pilots of the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey made introductory flights in accordance with the plan of the exercises.
Earlier, a briefing was organized for the pilots. The weather conditions and technical issues were discussed and safety rules were brought to the attention of the pilots.
Then Turkish pilots flew on F-16 fighters while Azerbaijani pilots - on MiG-29 and Su-25.
The exercises continue.
