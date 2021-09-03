Azerbaijani, Turkish pilots make first flights within TURAZ Sahini - 2021 exercises (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 3

Trend:

The TURAZ Sahini - 2021 joint tactical and flight exercises continue, Trend reports on Sept. 3 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The pilots of the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey made introductory flights in accordance with the plan of the exercises.

Earlier, a briefing was organized for the pilots. The weather conditions and technical issues were discussed and safety rules were brought to the attention of the pilots.

Then Turkish pilots flew on F-16 fighters while Azerbaijani pilots - on MiG-29 and Su-25.

The exercises continue.