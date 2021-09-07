Azerbaijan to vaccinate citizens aged 16-18 against COVID-19 - Health Ministry
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7
Trend:
Citizens aged 16-18 in Azerbaijan will be vaccinated against coronavirus in exceptional cases, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Health.
