Azerbaijan shares details on face-to-face classes in educational institutions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The reason why the face-to-face classes in educational institutions of Azerbaijan will begin a week later has been named, Trend reports.

Education Minister Emin Amrullayev said at a briefing on September 7 that this was done so that even more people would be able to get vaccinated against coronavirus during an additional week.

“The vaccination process is in full swing in Azerbaijan. We believe that within a week even more people will be able to be vaccinated and they will develop immunity, which can positively affect the educational process,” Amrullayev said.