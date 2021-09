BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

Trend:

AFFA's futsal coordinator Zaur Haji-Maharramov received another appointment from UEFA, Trend reports citing AFFA.

Zaur Haji-Maharramov will represent UEFA in the UEFA Europa League group stage match between Lokomotiv (Moscow, Russia) and Marseille (France), which will take place on September 16 at the Lokomotiv stadium in Moscow.