Azerbaijani judoka wins another gold for national team at I Games of CIS countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 9

Trend:

Azerbaijani judoka Sabina Aliyeva, representing the country at the 1st Games of the CIS countries in the weight category up to 52 kilograms, won a gold medal, Trend reports.

Overall, Azerbaijani judokas have won 1 gold, 1 silver and 4 bronze medals.

The I Games of the CIS countries are held in Kazan and will last until September 11. The Azerbaijani team is represented at the Games in 13 types of sports, such as badminton (eight athletes), boxing (nine), basketball (four), judo (16), futsal (13), table tennis (8), bench and bullet shooting (3), karate (20), wrestling (4), women's wrestling (6), kurash (5), sambo (7), freestyle wrestling (10), Greco-Roman wrestling (9), muay thai (6).