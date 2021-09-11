Azerbaijan confirms 2,372 new COVID-19 cases, 4,211 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 11
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 2,372 new COVID-19 cases, 4,211 patients have recovered, and 34 patients have died, Trend reports on Sept. 10 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 457,416 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 405,511 of them have recovered, and 6,065 people have died, the number of active patients is 45,840.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 16,215 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,639,460 tests have been conducted so far.
