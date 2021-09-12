Azerbaijani wrestlers win 4 medals at European Championship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

Trend:

The European Championship in beach wrestling among teenagers and juniors was held today in Katerini (Greece), Trend reports citing Azerbaijan wrestling federation.

Four of Azerbaijani wrestlers took part in the European championship under the guidance of head coach Oyan Nazariani and coach Agaguseyn Mustafayev. Two of our representatives tested their strength in the competitions among of teenagers, two - among juniors. It is gratifying that all our wrestlers who took part in the European Championship were able to win medals.

Thus, Musa Agayev and Farid Jabbarov won a gold medal, Huseyn Aliyev won a silver medal, and Rubail Ibrahimli won a bronze medal.

Azerbaijan team, having successfully performed at the European Championship, won in general 2 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze medals.