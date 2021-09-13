Azerbaijan continues construction of Barda-Aghdam highway following presidential order (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

Trend:

According to the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the State Highway Agency is conducting large-scale work on the creation of road infrastructure in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, Trend reports, citing the State Agency.

The Barda-Aghdam highway is one of the road infrastructure projects implemented in the liberated territories.

Its length is 4.5 kilometers. It will have four lanes of traffic and is being built in accordance with the first technical category.

Currently, excavation works are undergoing on the road section from the 14th to the 40th kilometer.

Five underground crossings, two bridges, and one overpass are being constructed on the highway, along with 24 bus stops to be installed on it.

The road will connect more than 20 settlements, including the cities of Barda and Aghdam.