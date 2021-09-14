Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan talks exceptional cases for children missing school

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

In Azerbaijan, parents can let their children miss school in two cases: if they live in an area with a high level of coronavirus infection and if there is a COVID-19 or SARS patient in the family, Rustam Agayev, the adviser to the Minister of Education, told Trend.

"It is necessary to inform the school management about this," Agayev said.

Full-time classes will begin for students of primary school (1-4 grades) on September 22, and for students of secondary school (5-11 grades) on September 29.