Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan talks exceptional cases for children missing school
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
In Azerbaijan, parents can let their children miss school in two cases: if they live in an area with a high level of coronavirus infection and if there is a COVID-19 or SARS patient in the family, Rustam Agayev, the adviser to the Minister of Education, told Trend.
"It is necessary to inform the school management about this," Agayev said.
Full-time classes will begin for students of primary school (1-4 grades) on September 22, and for students of secondary school (5-11 grades) on September 29.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe