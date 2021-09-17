Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17

Trend:

Some 57,357 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Sept. 17, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 17,920 citizens, and the second one to 39,437 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 7,863,592 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,588,732 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 3,274,860 people - the second dose.