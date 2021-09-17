Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17
Trend:
Some 57,357 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Sept. 17, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 17,920 citizens, and the second one to 39,437 citizens.
Totally, up until now, 7,863,592 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,588,732 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 3,274,860 people - the second dose.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Delegation of Association of Ombudsmen of OIC on visit in Azerbaijan's Aghdam on fact-finding mission (PHOTO)
Iran to accelerate release of imported commodities from ports - Roads and Transportation Organization
Evening dedicated to 100th anniversary of Polish sci-fi writer Stanislaw Lem held at Maksud Ibragimbekov Creativity Center in Baku (PHOTO)