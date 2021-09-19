Azerbaijan confirms 1,734 more COVID-19 cases, 3,378 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 19
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 1,734 new COVID-19 cases, 3,378 patients have recovered, and 25 patients have died, Trend reports on Sept.19 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 472,719 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 434,095 of them have recovered, and 6,305 people have died. Currently, 32,319 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 12,780 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,744,161 tests have been conducted so far.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Opening of Zangezur corridor to positively contribute to difficulties in Azerbaijani-Armenian relations - Turkish President (UPDATE)
Latest
Opening of Zangezur corridor to positively contribute to difficulties in Azerbaijani-Armenian relations - Turkish President
Azerbaijan's Shusha holding concert within Int'l Music Festival of famous composer Uzeyir Hajibayli (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares post related to National Music Day on Instagram (PHOTO)