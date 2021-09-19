Azerbaijan confirms 1,734 more COVID-19 cases, 3,378 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 19

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 1,734 new COVID-19 cases, 3,378 patients have recovered, and 25 patients have died, Trend reports on Sept.19 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 472,719 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 434,095 of them have recovered, and 6,305 people have died. Currently, 32,319 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 12,780 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,744,161 tests have been conducted so far.