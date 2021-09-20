Azerbaijani gymnasts win six medals in Montenegro (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijani team totally won six awards, including one gold, one silver, and four bronze medals at the international rhythmic gymnastics tournament in Montenegro, Trend reports on Sept. 20.

Azerbaijani gymnast Kamilla Seyidzade won the largest number of awards at the tournament. She won first place for the exercise with ribbon and was awarded a silver medal for the composition with clubs, and bronze medals for the exercise with a hoop and in the all-around.

Besides, Seyidzade won another bronze medal together with Alina Gozalova in the team competition. Gozalova took third place for the composition with the ball.

Azerbaijani gymnast Fakhriya Aliyeva, who took part in the tournament, showed her best result in the exercise with the ball, thus having taken the fifth position.