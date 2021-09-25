Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

Society 25 September 2021 17:08 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.25

Trend:

Some 65,861 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Sept. 25, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 16,643 citizens, and the second one to 49,218 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 8,293,590 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,700,096 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 3,593,494 people - the second dose.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips
Iran to boost crude oil extraction in Ilam Province
Iran to boost crude oil extraction in Ilam Province
Iran plans to increase exports to Iraq
Iran plans to increase exports to Iraq
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips Finance 17:21
Azerbaijan negotiating on UNESCO Mission's visit to liberated territories - minister Society 17:20
Meeting of Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan's Milli Gengesh held in Ashgabat Turkmenistan 17:18
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 17:08
Azerbaijan confirms 1,099 more COVID-19 cases, 2,404 recoveries Society 16:56
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for September 25 Society 16:30
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Turkmen counterpart Politics 15:57
OIC Commission adopts declaration on results of mission to Azerbaijan Politics 15:49
OIC experts visiting Azerbaijan's Ganja to view consequences of Armenia's missile strikes (PHOTO) Politics 15:43
Turkmen company intends to export polypropylene yarn Business 15:13
Iran to boost crude oil extraction in Ilam Province Oil&Gas 15:13
Digitalization - most important tool for ensuring transparency of transit traffic, says Azerbaijani minister Transport 15:13
Azerbaijan's Azerpambig announces tender on purchase of spare parts for tractors Tenders 15:10
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases Georgia 15:08
Uzbekistan reveals number of vaccinated citizens as of September 25 Uzbekistan 15:07
Concentrix enters Georgian market Business 14:55
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 14:35
Number of transactions at Uzbek stock exchange decreases Finance 14:09
Kazakhstan's joint venture to purchase dosing pump through tender Tenders 14:08
Armenia, as a country in strategic future, doomed to disappear - Russian historian Politics 14:07
Over 22,000 new Covid cases registered in Russia for first time since August 14 Russia 14:03
Iran to take part in exhibition on reconstruction of Azerbaijan's Karabakh Politics 14:02
Weekly review of main events in Azerbaijan's transport sector Transport 14:01
Iran against any occupation and aggression – Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan Politics 14:00
UzAuto Motors restores manufacturing of several Chevrolet models Business 13:55
Profit of Georgian insurance companies announced Business 13:54
Int'l organizations should investigate Armenia's environmental terror - MP Politics 13:53
Azerbaijan MHI State Agency opens tender to acquire MS licenses Tenders 13:50
Tension in relations between Iran and neighbors - serves enemies, says Iranian MP Politics 13:50
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 13:21
Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for September 25 Uzbekistan 12:10
Kazakhstan’s Ulba Metallurgical Plant opens tender to attract shipment services Kazakhstan 11:33
Iranian currency rates for September 25 Finance 11:31
IFC supports National Bank of Georgia in amending Corporate Governance Code Finance 11:25
IFC’s cooperation with National Bank of Georgia to help develop green bonds Finance 11:24
Eni Turkmenistan Ltd opens tender for supply of materials Tenders 11:12
Azerbaijan notes increase in oil prices Oil&Gas 11:11
OSCE MG co-chairs welcome meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs Politics 10:42
Iran plans to increase exports to Iraq Business 10:39
Azercell Mobile Customer Care visits Shusha! (PHOTO) Economy 10:14
Uzbekneftegaz develops new well, receives natural gas Oil&Gas 10:12
Iran's membership in SCO positive move, but not a magic pill to solve all problems Business 09:59
Russia to increase share of low-carbon energy sources to 90% by 2035 Russia 09:33
S.Korea daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time after holiday Other News 09:29
Australia urges to create ‘stronger, more independent’ WHO Other News 08:59
Iran counts on thermal power plants to provide sustainable electricity in winter Business 08:47
Iran imports hay from Russia due to recent drought Business 08:42
UN chief calls for rapid decarbonization of energy systems Other News 08:29
EU eyes investments in Baku port to make it greener and better connected digitally - EU official Economy 08:00
2,324 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:32
Iran must ‘move quickly’ if it wants to resume nuclear deal talks: US official US 07:05
Russian top diplomat, UN Secretary-General discuss Afghanistan, Syria, Ukraine Russia 06:34
U.S. CDC director says boosters needed to protect workers US 05:55
Huawei CFO strikes deal with U.S. over fraud charges, allowing her to return to China US 05:26
Children aged below 14 see highest COVID-19 rates in Ireland Europe 04:57
Migrant camp on Texas border cleared, county judge says US 04:28
PM Modi invites US President Biden to visit India Other News 03:57
Heavy rains, flooding hit over 300,000 people in Sudan: UN Other News 03:20
FMs of Azerbaijan and Armenia hold meeting with participation of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Politics 02:48
UK records another 35,623 coronavirus cases Europe 02:16
Intel breaks ground on $20 bln Arizona plants as U.S. chip factory race heats up US 01:37
U.S. House set to debate $1 trillion infrastructure bill Monday - Pelosi US 01:03
Greta Thunberg joins tens of thousands of climate protesters in Berlin Europe 00:34
Russia’s import of cars from Turkey up Turkey 00:01
Azerbaijani chess team wins bronze medal of European Club Cup (PHOTO) Society 24 September 23:45
Turkey will strive to be a leader in climate change fight Turkey 24 September 23:37
Turkmenistan holds ceremony of presenting passports to those granted citizenship Turkmenistan 24 September 23:18
Assistant to Azerbaijani president talks bilateral and regional issues with Iranian Deputy FM Politics 24 September 22:49
Georgia shares data on public debt Finance 24 September 22:33
Uzbekistan receives new batch of Chinese vaccine Uzbekistan 24 September 22:14
Biden says there will be consequences over Haiti migrants' treatment US 24 September 22:11
Iran, Singapore discuss bilateral issues Iran 24 September 21:48
Turkey's manufacturing capacity continues to rise in September Turkey 24 September 21:47
Norway to lift all COVID-19 restrictions: PM Europe 24 September 21:32
Brent crude oil surpasses $78 per barrel, first time since October 2018 Oil&Gas 24 September 21:09
Azerbaijani FM, EU high rep exchange views on further prospects for co-op (PHOTO) Politics 24 September 20:57
Anglo Asian Mining shares date of payment of dividends to shareholders for 2021 Economy 24 September 20:54
TBC Capital publishes updated macro-sectoral overview of Georgia Business 24 September 20:48
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers approves state and consolidated draft budgets for 2022 Economy 24 September 20:38
Azerbaijani FM met his French colleague at 76 session of UN General Assembly Politics 24 September 20:37
UNHRC on Azerbaijan's initiative makes statement on mine impact on human rights Politics 24 September 20:20
Iran always wishes peace, security, prosperity to Azerbaijan – ambassador Politics 24 September 20:10
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers holds expanded meeting (PHOTO) Politics 24 September 20:09
Azerbaijani banks see increase in volume of deposits Finance 24 September 19:54
Private Iranian cargo companies warned regarding Karabakh - ambassador Politics 24 September 19:52
South Korea interested in building 'smart farms' in Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 24 September 19:46
Iraq interested to co-op with Azerbaijan in oil, gas sectors (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 24 September 19:22
Kazakhstan to complete implementation of some projects with WB this year Kazakhstan 24 September 19:18
Georgia unveils import and export volumes of wooden furniture Business 24 September 18:48
EBRD eyes to support investment financing for Georgian MSMEs Finance 24 September 18:47
Shifting carbon tax burden to producers alone to hinder large scale CCS projects Oil&Gas 24 September 18:39
OIC commission assesses damage from Armenia's missile strikes to Azerbaijan's Tartar Politics 24 September 18:37
Azerbaijani FM meets with UNOCT under-secretary-general Politics 24 September 18:34
Compulsory non-life insurance fees increase in Azerbaijan Finance 24 September 18:25
COVID-19 passports in Azerbaijan to be required for going between cities, regions Society 24 September 18:23
UNHRC urges Armenia to provide Azerbaijan with minefield maps Politics 24 September 18:18
Turkey sees growth in number of visitors from Azerbaijan Turkey 24 September 18:15
Kazakhstan increases trade with Turkmenistan despite COVID-19 Business 24 September 18:14
Azerbaijan lifts coronavirus-related restrictions, several work spheres to resume activity Azerbaijan 24 September 18:07
Carbon capture may help oil & gas exporters monetize reserves Oil&Gas 24 September 18:04
All news