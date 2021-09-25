Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.25

Trend:

Some 65,861 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Sept. 25, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 16,643 citizens, and the second one to 49,218 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 8,293,590 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,700,096 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 3,593,494 people - the second dose.