Azerbaijani gymnast wins gold medal at Grand Prix in Hungary (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 26

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Nikita Simonov, a member of the Azerbaijani national gymnastics team, took first place at the international competition – the Hungarian Grand Prix, Trend reports.

The gymnastics competition takes place in the city of Szombathely, Hungary from September 24 through September 26. The Azerbaijani gymnast won a gold medal in the ring exercise, his result was 14.500 points.

The second place was taken by a gymnast from Austria, the third – by an athlete representing Israel.