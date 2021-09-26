Azerbaijani gymnast wins gold medal at Grand Prix in Hungary (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 26
By Jani Babayeva - Trend:
Nikita Simonov, a member of the Azerbaijani national gymnastics team, took first place at the international competition – the Hungarian Grand Prix, Trend reports.
The gymnastics competition takes place in the city of Szombathely, Hungary from September 24 through September 26. The Azerbaijani gymnast won a gold medal in the ring exercise, his result was 14.500 points.
The second place was taken by a gymnast from Austria, the third – by an athlete representing Israel.
