Azerbaijani grandmaster Rajabov defeats Armenia's Aronian

Society 29 September 2021 23:36 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 29

Trend:

Matches of the fifth round of the Champions Chess Tour's final stage, organized by the Norwegian world champion Magnus Carlsen, took place, Trend reports.

The representative of Azerbaijan Teymur Rajabov in this round defeated the Armenian chess player Levon Aronian with a score of 2.5:1.5.

Another Azerbaijani chess player Shahriyar Mammadyarov lost to Russian Vladislav Artemyev with a score of 1.5:2.5.

A four-game match is played in each round. In the case of a tie, the winner is determined in two blitz games. If after them the score remains equal, then "Armageddon" follows. Three points are awarded for a victory in rapid chess (zero - for a defeat), and two points - for a victory in a tie-break (one for a defeat).

The prize fund of the tournament is $100,000.

