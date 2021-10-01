Azerbaijani State Agency on Compulsory Health Insurance to set tariffs for paid services

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The tariffs for medical services that are not included in the package of services and which are rendered by the state medical institutions to the population on a paid basis, as well as tariffs for medical services which are rendered to the people who are not considered insured, will be approved by bodies (structures) determined by the relevant body of executive power.

This was outlined in the changes to the law "On the protection of public health", submitted for discussion in the first reading at a meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament on Sept. 30.

The changes, which are envisaged in the law "On the protection of public health", was prepared to create a legal basis for the approval of tariffs for medical services that are not related to the compulsory health insurance and which are rendered by the state medical institutions to the population on a paid basis.

If the bill complies with the Health Insurance Law, tariffs for medical services that are not included in the package of services and which are rendered by medical institutions to the population on a paid basis, as well as tariffs for medical services which are rendered to the people who, according to this law, are not considered insured, will be regulated by the State Agency on Compulsory Health Insurance upon approval by the bodies (structures) determined by the relevant body of executive power concerning the medical institutions subordinate to the Azerbaijani Union for Management of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) while in relation to other medical institutions - by state bodies (institutions) to which they are subordinate.

The bill was presented to a vote and adopted in the first reading.