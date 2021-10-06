Azerbaijan continues construction of Toghanaly-Kalbajar road via Murovdagh ridge (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 6

Trend:

Large-scale work on the construction of an 11.6-kilometer tunnel through Murovdagh ridge on the Toghanaly-Kalbajar road in Azerbaijan started after the tunnel’s groundbreaking ceremony during the visit of the President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva to Kalbajar and Lachin districts on August 16, 2021, continues, Trend reports.

The design length of the Toghanaly-Kalbajar-Istisu road connecting the Goygol and Kalbajar districts is 80.7 kilometers.

Instead of building a 31.5-kilometer road in difficult terrain, it was decided to build an 11.6-kilometer tunnel through the Murovdagh ridge.

The road will have two four lanes. Its various sections are built in accordance with the first and second technical categories.

Taking into account the volume and limited terms, the construction is carried out by the organizations subordinate to the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads and the Turkish ‘Kolin Insaat Turizm Senaye ve Ticaret’ and ‘Cengiz Insaat Senaye ve Ticaret’ companies.

Besides, five-car bridges with a total length of 450 meters will be built on the road.

The route according to the project originates in the village of Toghanaly, Goygol district, and passes through Kalbajar district liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war].