Azerbaijan discloses number of employed members of martyr families, participants of second Karabakh war

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 7

Trend:

Up to 3,000 members of the families of martyrs, participants in the second Karabakh war and citizens who suffered from the Armenian terror have been employed in Azerbaijan as of October 7, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan.

In the post-war period, the State Employment Agency attracted 5,320 people from the above categories to the self-employment program. It is reported that they were provided with assets in the form of goods and materials to set up private family businesses.

In addition, more than 2,000 people were employed under active employment programs.

According to the ministry, 534 employers have already joined the Employment Marathon, which started on June 10 this year in order to support the employment of members of the families of martyrs and wounded war veterans, who provided 2,833 vacancies. Some 832 members of the families of martyrs and war veterans were employed.