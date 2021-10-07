Monitoring for revealing cattle diseases continues in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.7

Trend:

The Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan continues epizootic monitoring in order to prevent and timely detect especially dangerous diseases among animals and assess the epizootic situation in the country, Trend reports citing the Agency.

As part of the monitoring, the immune background after vaccination against brucellosis and foot and mouth disease among cattle and small cattle will be checked, as well as serological tests will be carried out to diagnose brucellosis, infectious epididymitis, and rinderpest.

During the monitoring, which began on October 1, in each of 400 settlements of 59 cities and regions of the country, 15,200 cattle and 76,400 small cattle are planned to take blood tests.

Blood tests will also be checked for bluetongue disease (catarrhal fever of sheep - a viral disease of ruminants, characterized by inflammatory-necrotic lesions of the oral mucosa, especially the tongue, gastrointestinal tract and base of the hoof skin, as well as dystrophy, changes in skeletal muscles).

Depending on the monitoring results, the necessary veterinary measures will be taken.