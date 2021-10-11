Azerbaijan confirms 611 more COVID-19 cases, 638 recoveries (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 19:32

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 611 new COVID-19 cases, 638 patients have recovered, and 13 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 492,790 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 473,661 of them have recovered, and 6,677 people have died. Currently, 12,452 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 5,575 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,958,312 tests have been conducted so far.