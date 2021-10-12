Proposal put forward to exempt books from VAT in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.12

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Books should be exempted from value-added tax (VAT) in Azerbaijan, MP Fazil Mustafa said at the plenary session of the country’s parliament held on Oct.12, Trend reports.

According to Mustafa, this exemption won’t greatly affect the state budget.

"Many other countries have such an experience when books were exempted from VAT. There is a great need to increase interest in reading books. By exempting books from VAT, we’ll be able to stimulate their import into the country, as well as the publication of books," he added.