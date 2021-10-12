Azerbaijan holding talks on TURKOVAC COVID-19 vaccine trials - ministry (Exclusive) (UPDATE)

Details added: the first version posted on 16:55

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

Azerbaijan is holding talks on conducting trials of TURKOVAC COVID-19 vaccine [made in Turkey] in the country, the Azerbaijani Deputy Health Minister Viktor Gasimov told Trend on Oct.12.

According to Gasimov, the work has begun recently, and cooperation with Turkey will be established in this area.

"The researches will be carried out in Azerbaijan as well. There is no specific date for the start of the trials. It depends on when documentation is completed. Since this is a complex issue related to human health, we mustn’t haste. There are protocols on the basis of which the work is conducted," he added.

The Turkish-made TURKOVAC vaccine was developed in cooperation with Erciyes University (ERU) and the Turkish Health Institutions Authority (TUSEB) under the Turkish Health Ministry and currently, it’s in the final stages of clinical trials.

Negotiations are also underway with many countries, including Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Argentina, Colombia, and Poland, to conduct the third phase of clinical trials of the vaccine.