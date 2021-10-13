Azerbaijani ambassador reminds of day when Armenian diaspora blocked roads in Europe (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.13

Trend:

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Switzerland Fuad Isgandarov shared a Twitter post reminding the day when the Armenian diaspora, encouraged by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, blocked traffic on the main highways of Europe, urging “to recognize Karabakh’s independence” during second Karabakh war, Trend reports.

“13/10/2020 first time ever in modern history the head of government publicly demanded from compatriots to block main highways in EU, connecting countries of their citizenship, to shut down traffic. Armenia wasn’t punished for this violation of law, it was done in war by Azerbaijan for other crimes,” Isgandarov tweeted.

"Just imagine reaction of ordinary European citizens to these actions. Results were totally opposite," added the ambassador.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.