Azerbaijan eyes implementing new project to clean up rivers of Karabakh
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 14
By Samir Ali – Trend:
Azerbaijan plans to implement a pilot project to clean up polluted rivers in its territories liberated from Armenian occupation, using biofilters, Chairman of the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan Goshgar Tahmazli said on at a press conference dedicated to the agency's activities over the past nine months, Trend reports.
According to Tahmazli, in addition, within the framework of the project, the water used for irrigation of the cultivated areas will be purified from toxic substances by biofilters.
