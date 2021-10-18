Year passes since Azerbaijan's liberation of Khudaferin bridge from Armenian occupation (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

Trend:

Today (Oct.18) marks one year since the liberation of the Azerbaijani Khudaferin bridge and adjacent from Armenian occupation, Trend reports.

Starting from the first days of the 44-day second Karabakh War, which ended with historic victory of Azerbaijan, the glorious Azerbaijani army pushed Armenia to eventually surrender, after defeating it on the battlefield. Under the leadership of the President of Azerbaijan, the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the heroic Azerbaijani army liberated the Khudaferin bridge from occupation on October 18, 2020.

This was another important and glorious episode in a series of victories during the 44-day second Karabakh war.

Recently, the Trend TV film crew visited the Jabrayil district and met with the servicemen of the State Border Service, who participated in the Khudaferin bridge operation. They shared their memories of the course of military operations.

VIDEO: