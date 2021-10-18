Azerbaijan's Khudafarin bridge in Jabrayil district - finally liberated (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

Trend:

The date of October 18, 2020 went down in history of Azerbaijan as a glorious day, when Azerbaijani army liberated the ancient Khudafarin bridge in its Jabrayil district from Armenian occupation, Trend reports.

Khudafarin bridge is a unique historical monument of the 12th century. The bridge across the Araz River was built in 1027 by order of Fazl Bin Muhammad, the ruler of the Sheddadid State that existed in Azerbaijan, in order to unite North and South Azerbaijan.

Although many bridges were built across the river, the most famous is the Khudafarin bridge. This bridge has historically had a symbolic meaning.

Below are the photos of the bridge itself and the Khudaferin village: