Azerbaijan confirms 1,245 more COVID-19 cases, 409 recoveries UPDATE

Society 18 October 2021 18:53 (UTC+04:00)

Details added: first version posted on 18:40

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 1,245 new COVID-19 cases, 409 patients have recovered, and 13 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 503,452 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 478,812 of them have recovered, and 6,778 people have died. Currently, 17,862 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,153 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,032,555 tests have been conducted so far.

