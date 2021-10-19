Karabakh’s rivers must be cleaned up before return of population – Azerbaijani deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 19

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

Karabakh’s rivers must be cleaned to ensure access to water sources before the return of the population, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, Vugar Kerimov told Trend.

According to the minister, in addition to Okhchuchay, a number of other transboundary rivers are also polluted.

"The issue of pollution of transboundary rivers by Armenia is on the agenda," Kerimov said.

Kerimov stressed that the goal is to completely stop the pollution of these rivers.

"At the end of last year, no one responded to our appeal in connection with the Okhchuchay River. However, with the support of the diplomatic corps, international organizations, and experts, we managed to foreground this issue. We succeeded in transferring this issue to the diplomatic plane. In addition to Okhchuchay, a number of other transboundary rivers are also polluted," Kerimov said.

According to the deputy minister, the damage from river pollution has already been calculated, and the relevant structures have been informed about this.