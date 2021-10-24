Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24

Trend:

Some 29,559 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Oct. 24, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 17,011 citizens, and the second one to 12,548 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 9,383,303 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,060,158 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 4,323,145 people - the second dose.