Azerbaijan holds meeting of Working Group on energy supply in liberated lands (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 14:54

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.30

Trend:

A regular videoconference meeting of the Working Group on Energy Supply of the Interdepartmental Center, operating under the Coordination Headquarters, established in connection with the centralized solution of issues in Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], was held, Trend reports on October 30.

At the meeting, information was provided on the results of latest monitoring of the work carried out to supply heat to the main buildings and facilities in Shusha city, and discussions were held on ensuring the quality and sustainability of energy supply.

The current state of work on the construction of thermal boiler houses was considered, the activities related to the transportation and installation of the necessary equipment and materials were brought to attention of the participants. It was noted that the boiler houses will be fully ready for the heating season in November.

In connection with creating "green energy" zone in the liberated territories, a presentation was made on the design of the relevant concept, prepared with the involvement of a specialized international consulting company, detailed information about the concept was provided, and answers to questions were given.

It was noted that the energy supply of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur envisions the maximum use of renewable energy sources and the use of environmentally friendly, energy-saving, modern and innovative technologies at the stages of creating the energy value chain.

Besides, it was stressed that, within the framework of the above concept, an analysis of three scenarios was carried out in order to determine the optimal scenario of energy demand and supply.

Information was also provided on the measures taken in the liberated territories on the reconstruction of power facilities, restoration of the necessary infrastructure, the progress of work on implementing the decisions made at the previous meeting, and on the further plans.

Another report on the connection and exchange of information with the Karabakh digital geographic information system of the State Committee on Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan was also considered.

The importance of regular updating of the relevant information, which will be entered into the system by the relevant state structures that are members of the working group, was emphasized.

The meeting parties also exchanged views on other current issues within the working group’s activity.

The Coordination Headquarters, created upon the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated November 24, 2020, is led by Head of the Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev.