Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

Trend:

Some 45,561 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Nov. 3, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 6,263 citizens, the second one to 10,418 citizens, and the third (booster) dose to 28,880 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 9,753,825 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,973,724 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,397,065 - the second dose, and 383,036 people - the booster dose.