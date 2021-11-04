Nar launches “Long live Azerbaijan” communications dedicated to Victory day! (PHOTO)

Nar gives a start to “Long live Azerbaijan” communications dedicated to the Victory day. Thus, the mobile operator will broadcast a congratulatory video on TV dedicated to the anniversary of glorious victory of the Azerbaijani army in Patriotic War and implement several significant social projects.

One of the first projects is the implementation of a scholarship program to support students from families of martyrs who died in the war for the liberty of our territories. The program aims to support the students from martyrs' families during the period of their education and contribute to their bright future. Thus, within the framework of this program, 8 undergraduates studying at Nakhchivan State University will get a monthly stipend of AZN 200 in the course of their studies.

“Remarkably, from the first days of the Patriotic War we carried out various projects to support our common goal. Now, in the post-war period, Nar is implementing social projects to render assistance to the families of martyrs and veterans. As a part of our long-term cooperation with NSU, we are very pleased to provide scholarships for these students” said Aziz Akhundov, Head of Nar's Public Relations Department.

For further information about Nar’s social projects and CSR strategy, please visit nar.az.