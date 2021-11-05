Concert program dedicated to Azerbaijan's Victory Day being filmed at Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

Trend:

A concert program dedicated to Azerbaijan's Victory Day [marked on November 8] is being filmed at the Heydar Aliyev Center, Trend reports on Nov. 5.

The concert dedicated to the glorious Victory Day and the liberation of the lands of Azerbaijan from the Armenian occupation by the army of the country, which achieved a brilliant victory in the 44-day Second Karabakh War [from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020] under the leadership of the President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, will be broadcasted on November 8 on Azerbaijani television.

The Azerbaijani People's artists Aygun Kazimova, Azer Zeynalov, Brilliant Dadashova, Samir Jafarov, Tunzala Aghayeva, Zulfiya Khanbabayeva and other performers and musical groups will take part in the concert.