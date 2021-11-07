AGF representative is elected as a member of the FIG Technical Committee

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7

AGF Technical Director Natalya Bulanova is elected as a member of the Rhythmic Gymnastics Technical Committee of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), Trend reports referring to the website of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

It is the first time in history of Azerbaijani Gymnastics when our representative is elected to the FIG Technical Committee.

The elections to the Technical Committee have been held within the framework of the FIG 83rd Congress (November 5-7, 2021) in Antalya (TUR).

N. Bulanova was a Rhythmic gymnast in 1980-1998. Afterwards, she started her coaching career. Our specialist has been National Level judge since 2002, and FIG Brevetted judge since 2003.

N. Bulanova has been carried out functions of the Competitions’ Director within the Local Organizing Committee at major competitions held in our country since 2014.