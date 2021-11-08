Azerbaijan confirms 1,310 more COVID-19 cases, 1,445 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 1,310 new COVID-19 cases, 1,445 patients have recovered, and 24 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 548,591 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 509,201 of them have recovered, and 7,293 people have died. Currently, 32,097 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 8,034 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,292,250 tests have been conducted so far.