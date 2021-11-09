Niagara Falls illuminated with colors of Azerbaijan’s National Flag (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 9
Trend:
Niagara Falls was illuminated with the colors of the State Flag of Azerbaijan on occasion of November 8 - the Victory Day, Azerbaijan embassy in the US told Trend.
According to the Embassy, the memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from occupation was honored. Musicians Rizvan Aliyev and Roya Aliyeva performed national songs at the Niagara Falls.
The event was attended by the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the US Khazar Ibrahim, embassy officials and representatives of the Azerbaijani community of the US.
