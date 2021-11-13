Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 13
Trend:
Some 40,504 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Nov. 13, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 5,469 citizens, the second one 9,400 citizens and the booster dose - 25,635.
Totally, up until now, 10,062,192 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,018,158 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,473,436 people - the second dose and 570,598 people booster dose.
