Azerbaijan has sufficient supplies of syringes – health ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 15

By Chingiz Safarli – Trend:

Azerbaijan has sufficient supplies of syringes in the institutions subordinated to the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan, the Innovation and Supply center of Ministry of Health told Trend.

At the same time, the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) reported that there are no problems in providing syringes in medical institutions under TABIB.

"The medical institutions have a sufficient supply of syringes," the management said.

Earlier the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that next year the countries of the world may face a shortage of syringes, which, in particular, are used to administer vaccines against coronavirus.

According to the WHO, since the beginning of the year, more than 6.8 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines have been used worldwide. At the same time, the world production of syringes accounts for six billion a year.

Given the acceleration in vaccination rates, a global shortage of two billion syringes is projected in 2022.

During the period of the coronavirus pandemic in Azerbaijan, about 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines were used (10,092,423 doses as of November 14). The first dose of the vaccine was received by 5,022,350, the second - 4,480,614 and the third - 589,459 people.