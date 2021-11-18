Russia, US, Spain, UK, Portugal reach finals at FIG gymnastics championship in Baku
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18
By Jani Babayeva - Trend:
The men’s double mini-trampoline teams which reached the finals have been named within the 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Baku, Trend reports on Nov. 18.
Teams representing Russia (232.200 points), the US (224.600 points), Spain (220.600 points), UK (217.300 points) and Portugal (212.800 points) reached the finals.
The 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships is being held in Baku from November 18 through November 21.
About 270 gymnasts from 33 countries are taking part in the competition.
Azerbaijan is being represented at the competition by Mikhail Malkin (tumbling), who will perform on the second day of the competition.
