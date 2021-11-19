Azerbaijan notes increase in number of people receiving pensions on preferential terms

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19

By Chingiz Safarli – Trend:

The number of citizens receiving pensions on preferential terms in Azerbaijan in October 2021 exceeded 125,400, Trend reports citing the State Social Protection Fund (SSPF) of Azerbaijan.

According to the SSPF, of these, 97,900 received a labor pension on preferential terms for age, over 14,000 - for disability, more than 13,400 - for the loss of a breadwinner.

The SSPF reports that currently there are more than 1.2 million pensioners in Azerbaijan, which is 12 percent of the total population.

It is noted that the average monthly old-age pension in Azerbaijan amounts to 358 manats ($210.65).

It is also noted that 55.5 percent of pensioners in Azerbaijan are women, and 44.5 percent are men.