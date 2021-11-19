Second day of 35th FIG World Trampoline Championships kicks off in Baku (PHOTOS)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The second day of the 35th FIG World Championships in trampoline, double mini-trampoline and tumbling started at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports on Nov. 19.

In the first half of this day, qualifying competitions will be held in synchronized jumping on trampoline for men and women, as well as on an acrobatic track for men. Besides, Azerbaijani representative Mikhail Malkin (tumbling) will perform.

In the second half of this day, the finals among the teams in tumbling, double mini-trampoline and individual trampoline jumping for men and women will take place.

The 35th world championship in trampoline jumping, double mini-trampoline and tumbling will be held in Baku on November 18-21. About 270 gymnasts from 33 countries of the world will take part in the competition.

At the championship, which will last four days, athletes will perform in the program of individual and synchronized trampoline jumping, as well as on an acrobatic track and a double mini-trampoline. The winners in the team competition have been named.

Totally, 15 sets of awards will be played at the World Championships in Baku.